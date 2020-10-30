Banco Santander-Chile: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $134 million.

The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 28 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $687.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $620.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Banco Santander-Chile shares have dropped 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSAC