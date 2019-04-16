Bank of America: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Bank of America Corp. (BAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.31 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The nation's second-largest bank posted revenue of $28.8 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.23 billion.

Bank of America shares have climbed 21 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 16 percent. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC