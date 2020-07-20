Bank of Marin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) _ Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $7.4 million.

The Novato, California-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Bank of Marin shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25% in the last 12 months.

