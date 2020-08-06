Basic Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Basic Energy Services Inc. (BASX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.79. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.59 per share.

The oil and gas field service company posted revenue of $89.6 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 19 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.50.

