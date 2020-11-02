https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Baytex-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15695480.php
Baytex: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $17.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.
The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $189.5 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 33 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.12.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTE
View Comments