Beasley: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) _ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $8.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $57.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $2.14. A year ago, they were trading at $3.05.

