Beazer: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 85 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $686.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $52.2 million, or $1.74 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Beazer shares have fallen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.73, a fall of 5% in the last 12 months.

