Berry Global: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Berry Global shares have fallen 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15 percent in the last 12 months.

