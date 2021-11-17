Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike AAMER MADHANI and TOM KRISHER, Associated Press Nov. 17, 2021 Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 6:08 p.m.
1 of11 President Joe Biden stops to talk to people as he test drives a Hummer at the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant during a tour Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 President Joe Biden gets into a Hummer to drive it at the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 President Joe Biden participates in a tour of the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 President Joe Biden participates in a tour of the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 President Joe Biden participates in a tour of the General Motors Factory ZERO electric vehicle assembly plant with General Motors CEO Mary Barra, left, and United Auto Workers President Ray Curry on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden punched the accelerator on a battery-powered Hummer on Wednesday, causing the wheels to squeal and the truck to jet forward as he tried in his own way to drive the country toward an electric vehicle future.
The engine was quiet as the president pulled up to a waiting delegation of reporters and officials.
Written By
AAMER MADHANI and TOM KRISHER