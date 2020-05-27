Big 5: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $4.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.94. A year ago, they were trading at $2.37.

