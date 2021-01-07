Bitcoin crosses $40K mark, doubling in less than a month

Eric Gay/AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — First it went through $20,000. Then 10 days later, it broke through $25,000, and then, with barely taking a breath, it crossed $30,000. Now only a few days into 2021, the price of bitcoin has crossed $40,000.

Nothing's new with the digital currency in the month since it crossed $20,000 — there's been no major change in how it can be used. Although some investors are now using the notoriously volatile currency as a “store of value," which is traditionally a title saved for safe haven investments like gold and other precious metals.