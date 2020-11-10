Black Diamond Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

