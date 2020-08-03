BlueLinx: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) _ BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 71 cents.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $698.8 million in the period.

BlueLinx shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.58, a decrease of 31% in the last 12 months.

