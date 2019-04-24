Boeing: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.15 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.11 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $22.92 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.26 billion.

Boeing shares have climbed 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17 percent. The stock has climbed 10 percent in the last 12 months.

