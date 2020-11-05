Booking Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $801 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $19.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $12.27 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $15.98 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have fallen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $1,768.31, a drop of 13% in the last 12 months.

