Boyd: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $48.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $846.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $840.4 million.

Boyd shares have increased 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.94, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYD