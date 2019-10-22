Boyd: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $39.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $819.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $830.5 million.

Boyd shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.16, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYD