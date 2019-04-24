Brandywine Realty Trust: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, said it had funds from operations of $60.1 million, or 34 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 33 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $3.9 million, or 2 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $143.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $138.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132 million.

Brandywine Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.39 to $1.45 per share.

The company's shares have climbed 20 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.47, a decrease of 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDN