Brightcove: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $21.9 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $184.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Brightcove expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $46.8 million to $47.8 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Brightcove expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $192 million to $196 million.

Brightcove shares have risen nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.20, a rise of roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

