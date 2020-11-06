Brighthouse Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $3 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $32.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.19 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $309 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.1 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.21, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHF