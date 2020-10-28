Brinker International: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy posted revenue of $740.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $732.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Brinker International expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 60 cents.

Brinker International shares have climbed almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EAT