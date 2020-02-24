Bsquare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ BSquare Corp. (BSQR) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The software and engineering services provider posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $9.2 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $59.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Bsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $13 million to $14 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at $2.41.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSQR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSQR