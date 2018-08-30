Build-A-Bear: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period.

Build-A-Bear expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 57 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $345 million to $355 million.

Build-A-Bear shares have dropped 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13 percent in the last 12 months.

