Bunge: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) _ Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.49 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The White Plains, New York-based company said it had a loss of $10.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $10.32 billion in the period.

Bunge shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

