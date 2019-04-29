Business Highlights

Alphabet Q1 revenue falls short of estimates

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google parent Alphabet beat analyst earnings expectations but fell short on revenue, sending its stock down more than 7% in after-hours trading. Alphabet reported a first-quarter profit of $8.3 billion, down 6% from $8.9 billion in the year-earlier period.

Boeing CEO defends safety record amid 2 deadly crashes

CHICAGO (AP) — The CEO of Boeing defended the company's safety record and declined to take any more than partial blame for two deadly crashes of its best-selling plane. Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg took reporters' questions for the first time since accidents involving the Boeing 737 Max in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people and plunged Boeing into its deepest crisis in years.

Fed likely to underscore a message: No rates hikes in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve this week will likely reinforce a theme that has cheered consumers and investors since the start of the year: No interest rates hikes are likely anytime soon. The prospect of continued low rates is keeping borrowing costs low for households and companies. It is helping drive record highs in the stock market. And it is supplying fuel for a U.S. economy that's growing steadily but fairly modestly and until recently was seen as facing the risk of a recession.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he and other negotiators for the Trump administration should know this week or next whether they can reach a trade deal with China — or whether it's time to "move on." Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are traveling to Beijing to resume talks to try to end a yearlong trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Marriott to expand further into home-sharing

NEW YORK (AP) — Marriott is pushing more heavily into home-sharing, confident that its combination of luxury properties and loyalty points can lure travelers away from rivals like Airbnb. The world's biggest hotel company will soon start taking reservations through its website for 2,000 homes in 100 markets in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.

NBC News chairman an unexpected figure in Mississippi news

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News chairman Andrew Lack has quietly been the driving force behind a news site that hopes to revive the troubled local news industry in Mississippi. The New York-bred Lack was attracted to the state because it's where his mother's family is from.

Survey predicts slower pace of economic growth

A survey of corporate economists says the economy will expand over the next year, although the pace of growth will decline and employers are facing pressure to raise wages, spend more on worker training and automate tasks because of the low unemployment rate. Just 53% of the economists polled for the National Association for Business Economics' April survey, released Monday, expect the economy to grow by more than 2% this year, down from 67% who felt that way in January.

After inconclusive vote, Spain's political future still hazy

MADRID (AP) — Spain's political future is no clearer after its third election in four years, with experts saying that it will not be anytime soon before the muddle is resolved. The incumbent prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, celebrated after his Socialist party won the most votes in Sunday's ballot. But Spanish politicians are doing the math on how Sánchez might survive the next four years without a parliamentary majority.

Streaming service Spotify hits 100 million paid user mark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify says the number of its paying subscribers has hit 100 million for the first time, up 32% on the year and almost twice the latest figures for Apple Music. The Stockholm-based company called the figure, which was reached during the first three months of 2019, "an important milestone."

Pelosi, Schumer tell Trump infrastructure needs 'massive'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders are telling President Donald Trump that American's unmet infrastructure needs are "massive" and they want to hear from him on how to pay for improvements. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are to meet with Trump on Tuesday. Pelosi and Schumer say an infrastructure package should go beyond addressing roads and bridges and should include provisions to enhance broadband, water systems, energy, schools and housing.

Stocks tick up to another record high as Goldilocks reigns

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes edged further into record territory Monday following more signs that the economy is growing in the not too hot, not too cold way that investors love. Big gains for banks led the way, as higher Treasury yields raise hopes for bigger profits from making loans, but losses for high dividend stocks held indexes in check. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite index finished at record highs.

The S&P 500 index ticked up by 3.15 points, or 0.1%, to 2,943.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.06, or less than 0.1%, to 26,554.39, and the Nasdaq composite gained 15.46, or 0.2%, to 8,161.85. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 6.54 points, or 0.4%, to 1,598.36.