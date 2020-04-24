%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.11% %0.11% %0.12%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.11% %0.15% %0.13%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.11% %0.15% %0.12%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.14% %0.13% %0.17%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.14% %0.14% %0.17%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.27% %0.27% %0.25%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.11% %0.10% %0.09%
%L012% %2-year% %0.20% %0.23% %0.19%
%L055% %3-year% %0.25% %0.26% %0.24%
%L013% %5-year% %0.36% %0.36% %0.36%
%L014% %10-year% %0.59% %0.61% %0.65%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.18% %1.20% %1.28%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.10% %1.10% %1.22%
%L019% %6-month% %0.98% %0.98% %1.23%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Apr. 1% %0.98% %0.98% %0.98%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.44% %2.44% %2.44%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.05% %0.05% %0.81%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1727.25% %$1727.55% %$1693.15%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1715.90% %$1736.25% %$1692.55%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1725.50% %$1728.00% %$1684.50%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1715.90% %$1736.25% %$1692.55%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1904.65% %$1927.24% %$1878.73%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1726.00% %$1704.00% %$1727.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1855.45% %$1855.45% %$1826.43%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1722.50% %$1733.30% %$1789.20%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$15.079% %$15.289% %$15.140%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$18.849% %$19.111% %$18.925%
%L067% %London AM% %$15.305% %$15.305% %$15.160%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$15.280% %$15.050% %$15.500%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$18.340% %$18.340% %$18.360%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$15.254% %$15.348% %$15.237%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.3480% %$2.3240% %$2.3535%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6683% %$0.6629% %$0.6695%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$763.00% %$ 765.00% %$ 780.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$773.40% %$ 787.60% %$ 781.30%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2013.80% %$2029.50% %$2159.40%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1632.50% %$1640.50% %$1675.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8414% %0.8609% %$0.8724%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1696.80% %$1716.92% %1673.71%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1696.80% %$1716.92% %1673.71%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1795.58% %$1816.87% %1771.14%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.13% %0.13% %0.13%
%L054% %180 days% %0.20% %0.20% %0.20%