CME: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $766.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

CME shares have fallen almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 9%. The stock has climbed almost 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CME