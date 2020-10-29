CMS Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) _ CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $218 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.68 per share.

CMS Energy shares have climbed almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 1%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMS