Cadence: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $75.1 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $518.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $515.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cadence expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.64 to $1.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion.

Cadence shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.15, an increase of 29 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNS