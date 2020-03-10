Calavo: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $938,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $273.3 million in the period.

Calavo shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

