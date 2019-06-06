https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Calavo-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13949140.php
Calavo: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 92 cents per share.
The avocado grower posted revenue of $286.2 million in the period.
Calavo shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 2% in the last 12 months.
