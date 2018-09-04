Caleres Inc.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Caleres Inc. (CAL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 59 cents per share.

The footwear wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $706.6 million in the period.

Caleres Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.8 billion.

Caleres Inc. shares have risen 21 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.36, an increase of 45 percent in the last 12 months.

