California Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) _ California Resources Corp. (CRC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clarita, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring gains, came to 29 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $653 million in the period.

California Resources shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.11, a decrease of 63% in the last 12 months.

