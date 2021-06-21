California weighs extending eviction protections past June ADAM BEAM, Associated Press June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 12:42 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will pay off all the past-due rent that accumulated in the nation's most populated state because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, a promise to make landlords whole while giving renters a clean slate.
Left unsettled is whether California will continue to ban evictions for unpaid rent beyond June 30, a pandemic-related order that was meant to be temporary but is proving difficult to undo.