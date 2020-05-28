Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $291 million.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.33 billion, also missing Street forecasts.

Canadian Imperial Bank shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CM