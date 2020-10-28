Capstone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Capstone Mining Corp. (CSFFF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $130.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.31. A year ago, they were trading at 41 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSFFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSFFF