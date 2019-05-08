CareDx: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $26 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.3 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $113 million to $115 million.

CareDx shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.15, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

