Carrols Restaurant: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) _ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Syracuse, New York-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $402.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.7 million.

Carrols Restaurant shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

