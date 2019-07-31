Casa Systems: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The provider of digital cable video and broadband services posted revenue of $52.1 million in the period.

Casa Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of 20 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $320 million to $350 million.

Casa Systems shares have dropped 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.59, a decrease of 57% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASA