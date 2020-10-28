Casa Systems: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of digital cable video and broadband services posted revenue of $105.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.3 million.

Casa Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of 9 cents to 14 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $370 million to $380 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.61. A year ago, they were trading at $6.85.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASA