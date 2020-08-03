Casella: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) _ Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $12.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rutland, Vermont-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The provider of garbage-disposal and recycling services posted revenue of $188.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.1 million.

Casella expects full-year revenue in the range of $755 million to $770 million.

Casella shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $56.91, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWST