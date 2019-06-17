Castle Brands: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Castle Brands Inc. (ROX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $8.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The seller of imported distilled spirits posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $5.7 million, or 3 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $95.8 million.

The company's shares closed at 51 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.20.

