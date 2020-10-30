Cboe Global Markets: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $109.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The company posted revenue of $792.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $292 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.4 million.

Cboe Global Markets shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE