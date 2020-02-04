Centene: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $209 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $18.86 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.32 billion, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $74.64 billion.

Centene shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

