Century: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $421.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.35. A year ago, they were trading at $8.57.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENX