Century: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $20.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $473.1 million in the period.

Century shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.03, a fall of 46% in the last 12 months.

