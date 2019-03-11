Century Casinos: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) _ Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $506,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The casino operator posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.4 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $168.9 million.

Century Casinos shares have increased 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 3 percent in the last 12 months.

