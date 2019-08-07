CenturyLink: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, La. (AP) _ CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $371 million.

On a per-share basis, the Monroe, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.63 billion.

CenturyLink shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.58, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

