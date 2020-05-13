Cidara Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.20. A year ago, they were trading at $2.01.

