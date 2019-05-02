Cigna: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Cigna Corp. (CI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.37 billion.

The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $3.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.74 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $37.95 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.43 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.94 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.25 to $16.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $132.5 billion to $134.5 billion.

Cigna shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has fallen slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

